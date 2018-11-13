Fonar (FONR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.62

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The firm has a market cap of $143.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, Treasurer Raymond V. Damadian sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,449. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fonar by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 44,122 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Fonar during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fonar by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fonar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fonar during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

