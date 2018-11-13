Footy Cash (XFT) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Footy Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on popular exchanges. Footy Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Footy Cash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00024001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Footy Cash Profile

Footy Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Footy Cash is www.fantasycash.io.

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footy Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

