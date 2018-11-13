Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.75 Million Stake in Realty Income Corp (O)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Realty Income by 46.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $250,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 97.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $58.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

