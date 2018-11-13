Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.75 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 354.4% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 140.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 75.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in American Tower by 311.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT opened at $161.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $130.37 and a 52 week high of $161.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,908,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,487,882.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $563,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,749.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,715 shares of company stock worth $36,824,161. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.75 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/forsta-ap-fonden-has-9-75-million-stake-in-american-tower-corp-amt.html.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.