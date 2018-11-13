Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,997 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.42% of Nuance Communications worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Criterion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,435,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,350,000 after buying an additional 3,755,121 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,050,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,205,000 after buying an additional 2,782,984 shares during the last quarter. Numen Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,873,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,674,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 290,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Nuance Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nuance Communications news, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $136,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,988,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

