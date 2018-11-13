Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in MEDNAX Inc (MD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,119 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.33. MEDNAX Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann raised MEDNAX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MEDNAX from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.21.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

