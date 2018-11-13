Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Position in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.74% of Esterline Technologies worth $19,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Esterline Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Esterline Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Esterline Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Esterline Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Esterline Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $13,037,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $401,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

Shares of NYSE:ESL opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Esterline Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $119.07.

Esterline Technologies Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

