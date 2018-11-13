Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 1.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Fortive worth $26,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fortive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,913,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after purchasing an additional 83,258 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Fortive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 83,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Fortive by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortive by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 51,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

In other news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $34,927.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,009 shares of company stock valued at $10,031,955 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

