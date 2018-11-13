Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,913,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after acquiring an additional 83,258 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Fortive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 83,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Fortive by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 51,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Fortive stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. Research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

In other news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $34,927.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,009 shares of company stock worth $10,031,955 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/fortive-corp-ftv-shares-sold-by-cadence-capital-management-llc.html.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.