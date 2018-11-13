Forward Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stake in Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Forward Management LLC cut its position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 64.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,021,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,850,542 shares during the quarter. Colony Capital comprises about 1.1% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colony Capital by 115.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Colony Capital by 7.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Colony Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,213,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLNY shares. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

CLNY stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $674.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

