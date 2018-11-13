Forward Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Wpp Plc (WPP) Stock

Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth $182,000. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth $205,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Pivotal Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. Wpp Plc has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $1.4595 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

