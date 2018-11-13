Forward Management LLC Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,670,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,389 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,941,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 619,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,320,000 after purchasing an additional 514,981 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,097.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,935,000 after purchasing an additional 353,733 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.59.

MAA opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.9225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

