Fossil Group (FOSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the accessories brand company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fossil has outpaced the industry in a year’s time, due to continued growth in its wearables category. This led to connected watch sales growth of 30% year over year in the third quarter of 2018, forming about 18% of the company’s total sales. Strength in this arena contributed to the company’s e-commerce growth. Also, the recent partnerships with Qualcomm, Google and Citizen Watch Company bode well. Apart from this, Fossil’s New World Fossil plan remains on track and has contributed to the company’s profitability and facilitated better management of expenses. Well, the company’s bottom line marked its 6th straight beat during the quarter. However, the top line continued to remain soft owing to continued weakness in the traditional watch category, shutting down of underperforming stores and exit of Burberry and Adidas licensed brands. Unfortunately, management expects sales to fall 16-10% in the fourth quarter.”

FOSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fossil Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Fossil Group from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of FOSL opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,879.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.29. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fossil Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 25,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $674,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 26,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $679,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,944 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 534,805 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,050 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

