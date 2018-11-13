freenet (FNTN) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FNTN. equinet set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.70 ($29.88) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.01 ($30.25).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of freenet stock traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €17.38 ($20.20). 606,003 shares of the stock were exchanged. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.