Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s (FMS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius Medical posted mixed results in the third quarter, wherein adjusted earnings beat the estimates while revenues missed the same. Care Coordination margin improved significantly on synergies from the Cura acquisition. In fact, management is optimistic about the recent buyouts of Sound Physicians and NxStage Medical. Furthermore, strong sales in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions paint a bright picture. Fresenius Medical underperformed its industry in a year’s time. Lackluster performance by Health Care Services segment is a concern. A lowered guidance indicates concerns for the stock. The company witnessed lower growth in the commercial dialysis services revenues. Fresenius Medical reported year-over-year declines in North America revenues. The company has seen a lower-than-expected contribution from the vascular access business in the Care Coordination unit.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of FMS opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. The company’s products include dialysis machines, dialyzers and related disposables. It also offers renal information technology solutions and provides services such as renal replacement therapy and therapeutic apheresis.

