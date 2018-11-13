Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Stake Increased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDP opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

In related news, VP Hector Rivera sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $94,367.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $99,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,044 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

