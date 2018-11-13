Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) CEO Buys $231,849.00 in Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) CEO George G. Ellison acquired 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $231,849.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RESI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 4,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,092. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.93). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 85.55%. The company had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 313,330 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 846.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 463,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

