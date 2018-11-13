Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Invests $502,000 in Centene Corp (CNC)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,847,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,661 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 47.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,113,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,346,000 after purchasing an additional 681,847 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,237,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,217.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 603,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 557,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,058.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 419,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 383,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. MED reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,800 shares of company stock worth $4,957,590. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $148.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

