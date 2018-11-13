Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Sells 824 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 90,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,737.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,618,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $87.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/frontier-investment-mgmt-co-sells-824-shares-of-vanguard-intermediate-term-corporate-bond-etf-vcit.html.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.