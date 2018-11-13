FTS International Inc (FTSI) Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) by 4,479.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,231 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTS International were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSI. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,256,000. Feinberg Stephen increased its position in shares of FTS International by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Feinberg Stephen now owns 927,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 547,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTS International by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 494,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FTS International by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,712,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 369,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTSI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FTS International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of FTS International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FTS International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FTS International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NYSE FTSI opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.62. FTS International Inc has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.24 million. FTS International had a net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 139.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

