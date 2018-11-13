Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Insider David M. Campbell Buys 6,002 Shares

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) insider David M. Campbell purchased 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $100,053.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FULT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 867,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $214.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,268,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,423,000 after acquiring an additional 887,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,321,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,310,000 after acquiring an additional 130,352 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,343,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,256,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Hovde Group set a $19.00 price target on Fulton Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

