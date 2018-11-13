Funko Inc (FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.38. Funko reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,101,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $203,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 123,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. 7,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,398. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $757.17 million and a PE ratio of 53.10.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

