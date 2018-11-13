Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $309,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 130,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

