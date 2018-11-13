FuzzBalls Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (FUZZ)

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. FuzzBalls has a total market cap of $25,589.00 and $0.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FuzzBalls has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00790674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001376 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00022259 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001761 BTC.

About FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls (CRYPTO:FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner.

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

