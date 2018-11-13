FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Issued By KeyCorp

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Federal Signal in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $269.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

