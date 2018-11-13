FY2018 Earnings Estimate for KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KAR. ValuEngine lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Gabelli lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

KAR stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $629,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Money II sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $2,002,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,980.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,560 shares of company stock worth $7,363,554 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,380,000 after buying an additional 1,226,197 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 853.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,346,000 after buying an additional 1,002,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 63.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,086,000 after buying an additional 802,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,477,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 730,355 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $32,997,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

