FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Monster Beverage Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.73 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of MNST opened at $54.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $70.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 886.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 108,406 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 183,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,035,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,450.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

