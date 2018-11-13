FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Osisko gold royalties Ltd Issued By Cormark (OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report released on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Osisko gold royalties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 7.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

