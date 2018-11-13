FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Twilio Inc (TWLO) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Twilio in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Twilio’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twilio to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

TWLO stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. Twilio has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -106.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Twilio by 4.7% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 28,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Twilio by 100.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $64,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,083,000 after acquiring an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 15,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,181,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $1,492,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,477 shares of company stock worth $14,334,657. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.