FY2018 EPS Estimates for BioScrip Inc (BIOS) Lowered by Barrington Research

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioScrip in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for BioScrip’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $3.22 on Monday. BioScrip has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $405.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.42.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. BioScrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of BioScrip by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BioScrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioScrip by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BioScrip by 1,826.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,585 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioScrip by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

