FY2018 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Ltd Boosted by National Bank Financial (IMO)

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.87.

IMO stock opened at C$41.64 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$33.43 and a 12 month high of C$44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider Jonathan Wetmore sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total transaction of C$26,125.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

