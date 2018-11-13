FY2018 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Increased by Desjardins

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a report released on Sunday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$24.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “c$28.60” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$26.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$33.50 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.17.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$24.90 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$16.54 and a 52 week high of C$30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$291.05 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Parr bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.94 per share, with a total value of C$131,670.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

