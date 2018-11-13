FY2018 EPS Estimates for MINDBODY Inc Reduced by Analyst (MB)

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MINDBODY in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MINDBODY’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.99 million. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MB. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on MINDBODY from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet cut MINDBODY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. William Blair began coverage on MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MINDBODY has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of MINDBODY stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.27 and a beta of 0.35. MINDBODY has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MINDBODY by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MINDBODY by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MINDBODY by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MINDBODY by 13.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in MINDBODY by 27.8% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $720,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 9,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $363,796.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,809 shares of company stock worth $4,430,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

