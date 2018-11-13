FY2018 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Lifted by Analyst

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a report released on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $262.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.40 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.