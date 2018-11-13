FY2018 EPS Estimates for SpartanNash Co Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpartanNash in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPTN. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,581 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 7.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,934,000 after purchasing an additional 126,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 772,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1,243.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

