FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Farmer Bros Co Issued By B. Riley (FARM)

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Farmer Bros in a report released on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $35.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Farmer Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Farmer Bros news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $654,023.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,392.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

