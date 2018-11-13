FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Issued By Northcoast Research

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 8th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.04. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $392.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JKHY. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $141.31 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $111.37 and a 1-year high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 69.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,410,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 26.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 127,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $996,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,318 shares in the company, valued at $32,474,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.