FY2019 EPS Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Decreased by Analyst

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) – Analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Gabelli also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

PAHC opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $54.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Phibro Animal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, insider Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $110,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,020 shares of company stock worth $6,467,271. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,103,000 after acquiring an additional 171,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

