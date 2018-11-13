G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.16. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Velleca sold 5,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,583 shares of company stock worth $3,483,971. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 484.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 148.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 78.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

