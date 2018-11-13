Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in COMSCORE were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in COMSCORE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,068,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in COMSCORE by 8.1% in the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in COMSCORE by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,500,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in COMSCORE by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the second quarter valued at $2,991,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCOR stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on COMSCORE in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

