Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.17% of Itron worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Itron by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.24. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $595.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,085,777.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

