Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Gabelli Utility Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

GUT opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

