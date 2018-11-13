Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,363 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gain Capital were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GCAP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 1,767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 479,134 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 806,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

GCAP stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.17 million, a PE ratio of -39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.05. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

