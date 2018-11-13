Gainer (GNR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,108.00

Gainer (CURRENCY:GNR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Gainer has a total market capitalization of $601,632.00 and $1,108.00 worth of Gainer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gainer has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gainer coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00050071 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007340 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007164 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Gainer Coin Profile

Gainer uses the hashing algorithm. Gainer’s total supply is 12,166,684 coins and its circulating supply is 10,227,141 coins. Gainer’s official Twitter account is @GainerCoin. The official website for Gainer is www.gainercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Gainer

Gainer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gainer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gainer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gainer using one of the exchanges listed above.

