Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,650 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,368,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,160,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,520,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,987,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3,803.8% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 198,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 193,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays raised shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of HES opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

