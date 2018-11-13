Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,251 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,304,000 after acquiring an additional 204,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,083,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,523,000 after acquiring an additional 291,197 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 672,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 31,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 639,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,914,000 after acquiring an additional 109,257 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Noble Financial downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $94.00 target price on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Shares of NXST opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $112,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith P. Hopkins sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $130,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $251,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,950 shares of company stock worth $1,796,747 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

