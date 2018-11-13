GAP (GPS) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.92

Media headlines about GAP (NYSE:GPS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GAP earned a media sentiment score of 0.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted GAP’s ranking:

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.96. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. GAP’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. GAP’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “GAP (GPS) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.92” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/gap-gps-given-media-impact-rating-of-0-92.html.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.