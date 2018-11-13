Gap Inc (GPS) Stake Lessened by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GAP were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.72.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

