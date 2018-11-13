Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $26.52 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 21.4% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,157,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,568 shares of company stock valued at $18,539,877 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.48 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $266.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.41.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

