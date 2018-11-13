GCP Student Living (DIGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.00

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.98), with a volume of 252712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from GCP Student Living’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

GCP Student Living Company Profile (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

